New Delhi: After suspending its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests, Railways constituted High Power Committee to look into concerns of candidates over NTPC CBT-1 Result. All Chairpersons of Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. Candidates can submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

The Committee will go into the following issues raised by candidates and give recommendations :

1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates

2. Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at —​rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

They had allegedly set passengers train on fire and pelted stones on police in Arrah district of Bihar. Besides, hundreds of students had blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway track at Rajendra Nagar in Patna. District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh said that the protesters had hampered the train services for nearly 5 hours. He said action will be taken against the culprits.

NTPC and Level 1 Exams Suspended

Following the massive protest by students over the selection process of its recruitment exams, railways suspended its Non-Technical Popular Categories NTPC and Level 1 tests.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways had issued a statement warning candidates of being ‘Debarred for Life’ from obtaining a Railway job. Ministry of Railways’ official notice with regards to NTPC protests said those candidates found indulging in unlawful activities or vandalism will be rendered ‘unsuitable’ for Railway/Government jobs.