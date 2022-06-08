RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the 2019 NTPC Computer Based Test 2(CBT) for Pay Levels 5, 3, and 2. Registered candidates can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 through the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the official notification, the 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in| Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Check Examination Schedule

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13, and Level 3 on June 14, 2022.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda, and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17, 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) PAY LEVEL 5,3,2 WEBLINK FOR DOWNLOAD E-CALL LETTER .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth and click on the login option.

Your RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall.

Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.