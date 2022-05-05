RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam on Thursday. The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10 for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate Posts. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Dates 2022 Released For Pay Level 4, 6; Check Details Here

Several media reports suggested that RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 admit cards will be released today (May 5) and the candidates can download it in from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier announced that the “2nd Stage Computer based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions”.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Step-by-guide to download

Visit Railway Recruitment Board’s official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Now log in with your date of birth and registration number

You will see your RRB NTPC admit card 2022 on screen

Download and take a print out of RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card for future reference

For more details, one can check the official notice from the direct link given above. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.