RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City Slip: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB on Tuesday released the exam city slip and date intimation slip of NTPC CBT-2 for Pay Levels 4 and 6. Eligible candidates can download the same through the official website of the Board, rrbcdg.gov.in. To access the exam city slip, candidates need to enter their roll number, and date of birth on the login page. The Board has also activated the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Scorecard link.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the exam city slip and date intimation slip.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam City Slip, Date Intimation Slip: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO VIEW EXAMINATION Journey Slip and Score Card CEN-01/2019 (NTPC)”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration number and password.

Your RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam city slip and Date Intimation slip will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Pay Levels 4 and 6 will tentatively be held on May 9 and 10, 2022. Alternatively, one can download the exam city slip from the link given below