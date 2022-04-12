RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam: The Railway Recruitment Board, Ministry of Railways has released the exam schedule for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exams today, April 12, 2022. According to the official notice, the exam for pay level-4 and level-6 will be tentatively held on May 9 and 10, 2022. Candidates can check the exam date sheet from the official website of RRB Chandigarh, at rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 26 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Read Details Here

The official notice issued by RRB reads, “The 2nd Stage Computer based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who getshortlisted for Pay Level-4 and 6 in CBT-1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th and 10th May-2022 subject to the prevailing conditions.” Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 21 Officers Posts on eximbankindia.in; Apply Before April 28

The exam schedule for pay levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates. Also Read - IBPS Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Division Head Post to End Soon; Apply Online at ibps.in

RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam: Here’ How to Download Notice

Visit the official website of RRB Chandigarh, at rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 – Table of Computer Based Examination-2 for the Posts of NTPC Level-4 and Level-6.”

A new Pdf will open.

Save, and Download the pdf.

For more details, one can check the official notice from the direct link given above. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.