RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has released the examination schedule for the 2019 NTPC Computer Based Test 2(CBT) for Pay Levels 5, 3, and 2. As per the official notification, the 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the schedule from the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Schedule: Check Examination Date Here

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13, and Level 3 on June 14, 2022. The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda, and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17, 2022. A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB.

Candidates can also download the exam schedule from the link given below.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.