RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date: The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday warned students regarding the circulation of fake notifications that deals with RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam dates. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter and wrote, "#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board's CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims."

As per the fake notification, the 2nd Stage Computer-based Test (CBT-2) for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level-5, 3, 2 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 19, 20 May, 13 June, and 14 June, 15, 16 June subject to the prevailing conditions.

Check the Official Tweet Here

#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims.#RRB pic.twitter.com/O0Oil5NvmC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

The Ministry of Railways has advised the candidates to be alert and aware of such fake claims. As per the latest updates, the Board has released the exam schedule for RRB NTPC CBT-2 exams on April 12, 2022. According to the official notice, the exam for pay level-4 and level-6 will be tentatively held on May 9 and 10, 2022.