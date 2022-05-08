RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Latest Update: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10. It is to be noted that the exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts. Candidates are advised to download and bring a hard copy of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card to the examination centre. To download the hall ticket, visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 337 Posts at bis.gov.in| Here’s How to Register

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam: Important Guidelines to Be Followed

Registered candidates should make sure to carry a printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates should go through the exam venue, exam city, and other details here.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least one an hour before the commencement of exams

Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with one government-issued photo identity proof like an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, and others to the exam center for verification purposes.

The candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, wifi gadgets, Bluetooth, smartwatch, to the examination hall.

To facilitate the movement of students to and from exam centres, the Indian Railways will run more than 65 special trains. One can check the list of the examination special train schedule from the link given below.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Here’s how candidates can download their hall tickets.

Visit Railway Recruitment Board’s official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Log in using your required credentials such as the date of birth and registration number.

RRB NTPC CBT Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card.

For more details regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.