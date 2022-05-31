RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards by June 2, media reports suggested on Tuesday. As per the earlier timetable, the Railway Recruitment Board will hold the Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2) for recruitment into the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) between June 5 and 17. As the examination dates are nearing, scores of candidates are waiting for their admit cards.Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 5636 Apprentices Posts | Details Here

Once the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 is released, the candidates will be able to download it from RRB's official website at rrbcdg.gov.in from June 2.

RRB NTPC 2021: Websites To Check Admit Card

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

As per the earlier notification, the CBT-2 centres this time located in nearby districts will be given preference by the exam conducting authorities. The RRB has decided to set up centres only in cities falling within a maximum radius of 500 km. However, the information about the exam centres is likely to be shared among the candidates, a week before the exams begin.

The RRB CBT-2 exam for Level 5 will be conducted on June 12 in cities including Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Mumbai. And the exam for Levels 2 and 3 in the same cities will be conducted on June 13 and June 14.

The examinations for level 5 will be conducted on June 15 in cities such as Bhopal, Guwahati, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jammu, Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Thiruvananthapuram and Malda. And the exam for pay level 2 and level 3 in the same cities will be conducted on June 16 and June 17. Additionally, the CBT-2 examination of NTPC levels 4 and 6 was held on May 9 and May 10.

It must be noted that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams were earlier slated to be held in February this year but were postponed due to student protests over the alleged discrepancy in CBT 1 results.