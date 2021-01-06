RRB NTPC Exam 2021 Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the direct link to check exam city & date for the 2nd Phase CBTs of NTPC 2020 recruitment. The 2nd Phase of the first stage CBTs is scheduled to be held from January 16 to 30, 2021 for 27 lakh registered candidates. The candidates who are scheduled to take the test by appearing in the 2nd Phase exam can visit the regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board and login with the Registration Number & Date of Birth to check the allocated exam date and city. The candidates must note that the admit card will be released on January 12. Also Read - RRB Bhubaneswar Notifies NTPC Exam Date, City Intimation Time, CHECK Other Details Here

Out of the 1.25 registered candidates of RRB NTPC 2020 recruitment, 27 lakh candidates can check their scheduled exam date and city from the Exam City & Date Intimation Link.

The admission cards for the RRB NTPC examination to be conducted on 17th January will be made available from 13th January 2021. Phase 1 examination is currently underway. The examination will end on January 13, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

In addition, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories can also download Free Travelling Authority (FTA) by logging in to the aforementioned link in the same way. The candidates must note that they will have to carry the printed copy of the admit card with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without proper documents.