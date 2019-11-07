RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to conduct the computer-based test 1 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in the month of December this year, while the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019 is expected to be issued in January 2020, stated a report.

Candidates must note that there has been no official notification on the date of exam and the release of admit card.

The computer-based test (CBT) comprises 150 multiple-choice questions with a time limit of 120 minutes. Candidates can find detailed section-wise marks and syllabus on the official notification released on the RRB portals. Notably, negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

Follow These Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019

Step 1: Log in to the websites of RRB of your particular region – rrb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, “RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download” after it is activated.

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details including your registration ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card will be available for download.

Step 6: Now download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

In total, as many as 35,277 seats were notified as vacant by the Indian Railways. Notably, of the total seats, 10,628 seats were secured for 12th standard pass candidates, while the remaining 24,649 were reserved for graduate degree holders. The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in exams and typing test.