RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce dates for its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam 2019. As per the official notification, the first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was to be held between June and September 2019, but thus far, there is no update regarding the exam date or release of admit cards.

Candidates will have to visit the RRB website, i.e rrb.cdg.gov.in regularly for any update on the exam.

According to reports, the delay in announcing the RRB NTC Exam 2019 date is taking place as the board is busy conducting other exams. It had recently set up an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for smoothly conducting various exams. Over 2.5 crore applicants have applied for various RRB exams in 2019.

According to experts, the exam might be conducted in December 2019, instead of November.

Steps to download admit card for RRB NTPC Exam 2019:

Step 1: Log into the RRB website of your particular region, i.e rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download’

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen; download it for future use

Through the RRB NTPC Exam, which, for the first time ever, will be conducted in 15 languages, over 35,000 posts will be filled for which the board has received 1.26 crore applications.

The CBT will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which the candidates will need to answer in 120 minutes. A negative marking of 1/3 marks will be applied for every wrong answer.