RRB NTPC Exam 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2019 exam date which was scheduled to be released by September, is now likely to be released by October last week, claimed reports adding that the admit card may be released by the first week of November this year.

Candidates must note that there has been no official notification on the date of exam and the release of admit card.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be for 120 minutes and there will be 150 questions to answer. Detailed section-wise marks and syllabus have been published on the official notification released on the RRB portals. The questions will be of multiple-choice questions and negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

Follow These Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019

Step 1: Login to the websites of RRB of your particular region – rrb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download” link, once it is activated

Step 3: Fill details such as registration id, password, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card will be available for download after submitting the details

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

In total, as many as 35,277 seats were notified as vacant by the Indian Railways. Notably, of the total seats, 10,628 seats were secured for 12th standard pass candidates, while the remaining 24,649 were reserved for graduate degree holders. The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in exams and typing test.