RRB NTPC Exam 2021 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Monday released the admit card of the online exam for Non-technical Popular Category Posts (NTPC). Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Exam 2021 admit card from the official website – rrbkolkata.gov.in. The RRB Phase 5 exam will be held between March 4 and March 21. Also Read - RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2020-21 on THIS DATE, Check 01/2019 Exam Date, City, Venue At rrbranchi.gov.in

Earlier, the board had released the NTPC Exam Dates in the 5th Phase on its official website – rrbranchi.gov.in. Nearly 19 lakh candidates are expected to write the RRB NTPC exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam Date 2021 released At rrbcdg.gov.in, Call Letter From THIS DATE

RRB NTPC Exam 2021 Admit Card: How to download Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Science (GS) Questions with Answers

1.Visit the official website of RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘ Download admit card‘

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields

4. Click on the ‘Login’ button

5. Your RRB NTPC Call Letter will be on your screen

6. download it for future reference and take the printout of the admit cards.