RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated RRB NTPC Exam 2020 link on official websites of regional RRBs. Aspirants can login on these websites and can check their exam city, exam dates, travel pass among other things. It must be noted that admit cards for RRB NTPC will be released on December 24.

RRB NTPC recruitment exam 2020 will be held from December 28 to January 13 across the country. A total of 23 lakh candidates are likely to attend the first phase of the RRB NTPC exam.

Know Here Steps to check RRB NTPC Exam 2020 City Intimation Slip:

Step 1: Visit your regional RRB website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “CEN No. 01/2019 (NTPC posts) – Link for viewing City/Shift & Date Intimation and Travel Authority for SC/ST Candidates”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including exam registration number and password

Step 4: Login

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a download and a printout of the same for future use.

Here’s the direct link to view RRB NTPC exam date/city, travel authority

Students must note that the NTPC mock test link has also been released by the RRB. Students who want an overview of the exam can visit the link on official websites of RRBs.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.