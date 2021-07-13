RRB NTPC Exam Date: The candidates who are preparing for RRB NTPC Exam, we have some important news for you. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have activated the link through which the candidates can check the NTPC Phase 7 exam date and city information. The candidates must note that the link has been activated on the official websites of all recruitment boards.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Govt Ban Entry to Nandi Hills During Weekends After 8,000 Flock To Tourist Spot

The candidates who have been scheduled in the 7th can now check the exam date, exam city, and e-call letters link for CEN 01/2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT 1.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have also mentioned the steps through which they can check the RB NTPC Exam Date and City Intimation 2021 for 7th Phase:

Visit the RRB websites, and click the link “CEN-01/2019 – Link for City intimation slip and for downloading Free Travel authority for 7th phase NTPC”. Login with registration number and password, which is the date of birth. After clicking the login button, an important instructions pop up will open. Page containing assigned exam date, shift, and city will appear. Also, candidates who belong to SC or ST category, and had applied for travel pass, also get link to download it.

Here are some of the important details:

About 2.78 lakh candidates will appear for the NTPC 7th phase exam to be held on July 23, 24, 26, and 31, 2021.

The intimation is not available for Assam candidates. Railways says that the intimation for candidates from Assam will be available in some time.

According to the official notice released for NTPC 7th phase exam, downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date given in exam city and date intimation.

Candidates whose examination is on July 23, will have to download their call letter from July 19, 2021.

The candidates will have to follow the COVID-19 related guidelines to be issued along with the call letter.

According to an official intimation, the use of a face mask will be mandatory for all the candidates.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories can also download Free Travelling Authority that has been made available on the official RRB websites ten days before the exam.