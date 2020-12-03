RRB NTPC Exam Date: In a fresh schedule, the RRB NTPC recruitment exam will be held from December 28 till March 2021 end. The RRB Level-1 exam (for track maintainers, points man and various Level-1 posts) will be carried out between April to June 2021. The announcements were made by Indian Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on December 1. Also Read - RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Application Status Released, Check @ rrbonlinereg.co.in | Direct Link Here

Prior to that, the date for RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam was announced; they are slated to be held from December 15-18.

"This year due to the Coronavirus situation, we are ensuring that the exam centre for the candidates are kept within their states and their travelling distance is less. We are working on it and we are trying to ensure that the candidates have to travel a very short distance. We are also planning to run special trains for candidates and we will see that all the COVID protocols are followed. Once this ( NTPC exam) is completed by the end of March, in the first week of April we will start the exams for Level 1 posts. 1.15 crore candidates have applied for this exams," Hindustan Times quoted Yadav as saying.

Admit cards for RRB exams will be released four days before the examination and on the official website. The Railway Board will release free travel authority for candidates belonging to SC/ST category who have opted for free travel facility.

RRB NTPC, Group D, Level- 1 Recruitment: Check all important dates here

1) RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories will be held from December 15 to 18

2) RRB NTPC Exam from December 28 to end of March, 2021

3) RRB Level- 1 Exam will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021

More than 1.2 crore applications have been registered for RRB NTPC exam against 35,208 vacancies. For RRB Group D exam, 1,15,67,248 applications have been received by Indian Railway against 1,03,769 vacancies. For the Ministerial and Isolated categories, which has 1,663 vacancies, a total of 1,02,940 applications have been registered.