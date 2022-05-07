New Delhi: In a good news for the RRB-NTPC exam candidates, the Indian Railways is going to run more than 65 special trains for them after several aspirants raised the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns, reported the livemint. Sharing the information, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted: Railways will be running 65 special trains for the candidates for the RRB-NTPC exam to be held on May 9 and 10. The candidates, however, will have to pay fares on their own and no concessions will be given on them.Also Read - Railways Add Additional Coaches in These 11 Pairs of Trains to Clear Summer Rush; Check Full List

Special trains to run for RRB-NTPC exam candidates:

Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Agra Cantt.- Patna, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Amritsar, Jaipur-Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakinada to Mysore, Kurnool-Mysore, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Delhi-Jammu Tawi. Also Read - Railways To Run Superfast Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Kanpur From May 7; Check Schedule Here

भारतीय रेल द्वारा, 9 और 10 मई को होने वाले RRB_NTPC exam के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए देशभर में 65 से अधिक special trains चलाई जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/GfYAjdtk0N — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 5, 2022

Other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hatia To Vijayawada, Trivandrum to Chennai, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Mangalore to Hubli, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded and Mysore to Eranakulam.

Admit card released at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam admit card for pay levels 4 and 6 on its official website — rrbcdg.gov.in. Many candidates were not happy that they had been allotted cities in far-off areas and requested change in centres. Demand for shifting centres to the home state had flooded the social media sites.

Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates to appear

The RRB-NTPC exams were in the eye of a storm when aspirants especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar took to the streets alleging irregularities in the process. The number of candidates registered for the exams is 1,45,700 against 7,285 posts.