RRB NTPC: The Railway Recruitment Board has released an exam center notice for Chhattisgarh candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC exam. According to the latest notice, the home quarantine candidates have been allotted exam centres in Bhubaneshwar Odisha for RRB NTPC fifth phase exam. This comes after Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government announced the relaxation of the mandatory seven-day home quarantine norms for people coming from five high-risk states. Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam 2021: Admit Card Released For RRB Phase 5 Exam | How And Where to Download

The official notice is available on the official site of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in. The Phase 5 examination would be conducted on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 27, 2021. Also Read - RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2020-21 on THIS DATE, Check 01/2019 Exam Date, City, Venue At rrbranchi.gov.in

As per the official notice, candidates with valid ID proof and a copy of the RRB Exam Admit card/call letter will be exempted from the home quarantine requirement but strict COVID appropriate behavior i.e., wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing, etc. should be adhered to by all candidates appearing for the above examinations. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam Date 2021 released At rrbcdg.gov.in, Call Letter From THIS DATE

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra issued a notice to all district collectors and municipal commissioners stating that a person who established his/her identity with a copy of the RRB examination admit card will be exempted from the home quarantine requirement, but strict COVID appropriate behaviors should be adhered to by all candidates appearing in the exam.