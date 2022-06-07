RRB NTPC CBT 2 Results 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board on Tuesday declared the RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2022 for pay level 6 for the Chennai and Bangalore region on the respective regional websites. Now that the results have been declared, the candidates can check it on the official website rrbchennai.gov.in under CEN 01/2019. The candidate must take note that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 result contains roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates. After this result, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 result for all pay levels 4 & 6 will be declared soon.Also Read - RRB NTPC Result 2021 BIG Update: Results To Be Out On This Date, CBT 2 Exam Likely To Be Held in February

Apart from the results, the RRB has also announced the RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut off 2022 for pay level 6. The RRB NTPC cut off 2022 for CBT 2 has also been released for the candidates shortlisted for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Also Read - RRB Ticket Examiner Results Declared, NTPC results soon on rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB NTPC Aptitude Test 2022 Also Read - RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT Results 2016 expected next week: check updates on rrbmumbai.gov.in

The candidates whose roll number is available in RRB NTPC 2 Result PDF have been selected for appearing in the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). The date and time of the test will be intimated soon to the candidates.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Results 2022: How to download score?

Go to the official website of RRB i.e. RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Click here-CBT Result: Shortlisted candidate for CBAT’ given under CEN No. 01/2019 NON TECHNICAL POPULAR CATEGORIES (NTPC)’

Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 6 Exam was held on 9 May 2022 and the score for all other zones will soon be uploaded on its website.