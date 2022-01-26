New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said students can submit their grievances till February 16 to the panel formed over the row in connection to the selection process of its recruitment exams. This comes hours after Railways decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams. A committee was formed which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Virat Kohli be Back as Captain? RCB Chairman Answers

While addressing the issue, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the committee will examine the grievances by the students and submit its recommendations on March 4.

"Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4," Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.