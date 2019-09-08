RRB NTPC Examination 2019: Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2019 examination which was scheduled for September, is likely to be delayed, reports claimed.

Though RRB has not issued any official statement in this regard, several reports have claimed that RRB may conduct the first-stage CBT-I test in October as the Railway recruitment body is busy with other exams such as RRB JE and RRB ALP Technician. The candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT 2 Exam based on their CBT 1 score.

CBT will be for 120 minutes and there will be 150 questions to answer. Detailed section-wise marks and syllabus have been published on the official notification released on the RRB portals. The questions will be of multiple-choice questions and negative marking will be applied to 1/3rd for every incorrect answer.

Students can expect their RRB NTPC 2019 admit card by the last week of September.

Follow These Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card 2019

1. Login to the websites of RRB of your particular region – rrb.gov.in

2. Click on “RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download” link, once it is activated

3. Fill details such as registration id, password etc

4. Click on Submit button

5. RRB NTPC CBT 1 admit card will be available for download after submitting the details

6. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

With this recruitment process, Indian Railways will fill 35, 277 vacant positions. The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in exams, and typing test.