RRB NTPC: Railway Recruitment Board has announced that the results of the first computer-based test will be out by January 15, 2022. The candidates must note that the results will be released on the official website of the sixteen RRBs. The announcement has been made on December 5, 2021. Candidates who will qualify for this exam will have to appear for the second CBT. It will be conducted between February 14 and February 18, 2022.Also Read - South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 520 Goods Guard Posts on rrcser.co.in

NOTICE ON CBT-1 RESULTS AND CBT-2 SCHEDULE

The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1)was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources.

To recall, on December 1, with over 3.5 million tweets, #JusticeForRailwayStudents trended on number 1 on Twitter in India. Railway aspirants expressed their concern over RRB Recruitment. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 1785 Apprentice Posts. Apply Now With Direct Link

Hansraj Meena who calls himself Writer, blogger & Socio-Political Activist is one of the users who tweeted about the demands of railway aspirants. He tweeted, “Basic demands of railway aspirants. 1. Railway NTPC and group d training n joined dates 2. Exams date of group D railway 3. new vacancy in railway 4. Conduct IRMS Exam. #JusticeForRailwayStudents” Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here