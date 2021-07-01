New Delhi: Thousands of Railway Job aspirants joined a campaign on Twitter demanding the timely conduct of RRB NTPC and RRC Group-D (Level 1) exams. Many aspirants took to Twitter and urged the authorities conduct the exams as schedule. According to the candidates, the agencies delaying the examinations. Using #Conduct_Railway_Exam and RRB_EXAM_CALENDAR candidates have been asking Railway Recruitment boards to come up with an early plan on pending exams. Also Read - Railway RRB IMPORTANT Update: Fee Refund Link Activated, Update Bank Details by 31 July

To recall, Railway Recruitment Board had invited the applications for over one-lakh posts of Level 1, known as Railway Group D, and over 35,000 posts under RRB NTPC. Both the advertisements were released in the first half of 2019. The recruitment board has decided to conduct a stage 1 examination for both these recruitments in a Computer-based mode. Also Read - RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3591 Apprentice Posts at rrc-wr.com

Here Are Some Of The Tweets:

#Conduct_Railway_Exam#Conduct_Railway_Exam Release exam date as soon as possible!!!! @PiyushGoyal@PMOIndia UP achieved another feat by bringing down the unemployment rate to 4.1% in February this year as per a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report. pic.twitter.com/BQKqYAbKcz — Aditya kumar yadav (@Aditya_2018) July 1, 2021

Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam Begins Tomorrow | Check Important Details, Steps To Download RRB NTPC CBT-I Admit Card

2 years have been passed but the govt has not conducted exam

Students are waiting for their exams

Students future is in govt hands#Conduct_Railway_Exam — Gagan Pratap 🇮🇳 (@GaganPratapMath) July 1, 2021

The authorities had resumed the recruitment proceedings. The Indian Railways last year even released a schedule for the RRB NTPC exam but owning to the covid pandemic the process was halted in April. The board then decided to conduct the RRC Group D exam soon after the NTPC CBT 1 exam.

Conducting the six phases of the RRB NTPC exam till April, Railway releasing an official notice postponed the exam for the next phases to the next order.

Whereas for Level 1 posts, it has taken over two years when students submitted their applications, and a preliminary schedule on the RRC Group D examination is yet to come.