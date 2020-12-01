Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams for selection in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D and Ministerial and Isolated category posts are set to begin from December 15, 2020. The railway exams will be held in multiple shifts. Also Read - What to Watch on SonyLIV App in December 2020: Check Out Movies, WebSeries
- The Indian Railways announced dates for exams of Ministerial and Isolated categories or RRB CEN 03/2019. The computer-based test will be held from December 15 to December 23, 2020.
- Dates for other exams – RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019, RRB Group D or RRB CEN 01/2019 – will be released soon. The exams will begin from December 15, however, the official schedule and other dates will be made available on the official RRB website.
- Admit cards for RRB exams will be released four days before the examination and will be released on the official website.
- Ten days before the exam, candidates will be intimated about the details of exam centre and date.
- When appearing for the test, candidates need to carry one coloured photograph of 35mm x 45mm size, which they uploaded in the exam application.
- RRBs will release free travel authority for candidates belonging to SC/ST category who have opted for free travel facility.
- More than 1.2 crore applications have been registered for RRB NTPC exam against 35,208 vacancies.
- For RRB Group D exam, 1,15,67,248 applications have been received by Indian Railway against 1,03,769 vacancies.
- For the Ministerial and Isolated categories, which has 1,663 vacancies, a total of 1,02,940 applications have been registered.