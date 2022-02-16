RRB NTPC Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said it will close the complaint window for RRB NTPC and group D recruitment on February 16. The candidates need to submit their queries and complaints at the earliest.Also Read - RRP-NTPC Exam Row: Patna's 'Khan Sir' Accused of Inciting Violence Absconding, Switches Off Phone

After massive protests broke out by students, the Ministry of Railways had last month formed a five-member high-level committee to investigate the problems of the candidates. As per the updates, the committee will review the complaints of candidates regarding the results of the NTPC CBT 1 conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

In this regard, the RRB has created an email address rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in to receive feedback from NTPC and Group D candidates. Till Tuesday, the board had received 2.62 lakh complaints from the candidates. Also Read - RRB Group D 2022 Exam Pattern Changed; Check Details Inside

As per the updates from the Railway Recruitment Board, over 1.92 lakh complaints were received via the web program, 59 thousand via email, and about 12 thousand complaints were received via RRB and zonal railways.

The committee formed by the Ministry of Railways will submit its report to RRB by March 4, 2022, after reviewing the complaints and suggestions of the candidates.

Because of the massive protests by students, the board decided to postpone the NTPC CBT 2 and CBT 1 examinations of the RRC level. The RRB had officially announced the suspension of exams on January 26 this year.