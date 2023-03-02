Home

Education

RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 Result, Cut-Off Marks Out at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Link, DV Schedule Here

RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 Result: One can download the RRB NTPC Level 2 Result and Cut-Off Marks by visiting the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has declared the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2. The result has been announced on March 01, 2023. One can download the RRB NTPC Level 2 Result and Cut-Off Marks by visiting the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 Document Verification Schedule

A total of 463 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification. The Document Verification (DV) will commence shortly and the schedule of DV will be published on the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website.

“Candidates may note that after successful completion of DV, they have to undergo Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals. The candidates are required to come prepared to stay for three to four days. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs.24/- on the scheduled DV date. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV and medical examination. The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e-call letter,” RRB in an official notification said.

HOW TO CHECK RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 RESULT/CUT OFF Marks 2023?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): LEVEL- 2 (Result & Cut-Off Marks) 1. List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Document-Verification of Pay Level-2 NTPC posts 2. Cut-Off marks for shortlisting.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download the RRB NTPC Level 2 Result/Cutoff Marks for future reference.

CHECK RRB NTPC LEVEL 2 CUT OFF Marks 2023 HERE

Open 92.43698 (UR) 81.68067(SC) 80.67227(ST) 90.33333(OBC) EWS EX-SM 53.66667 — —— —– — PwBD(VI) —- —— ——– ——- —— PwBD(HI) ———- ——– ——- ———- ——- PwBD(LD) —— ——- ——- ———- ——– PwBD(MD) ——- ——- ——— ———– ——

“Candidature of all the shortlisted candidates for Document Verification is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency / deficiency in the data furnished by

them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process. It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for Document Verification/ME does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways,” RRB in an official notification added.

