RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the Level-6 exam held under the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the board at rrbcdg.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): “(RESULT FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS)” 1. LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS 2. FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS Cut-off marks for selection.”
  • A PDF Document will appear on the screen.
  • Your RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Board NameRRB NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB NTPC Level 6 Cut Off Link
RRB RanchiRRB Ranchi NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Ranchi NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB BilaspurRRB Bilaspur NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Bilaspur NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB MaldaRRB Malda NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Malda NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB AhmedabadRRB Ahmedabad NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Ahmedabad NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB ChennaiRRB Chennai NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Chennai NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB MumbaiRRB Mumbai NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Mumbai NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB ChandigarhRRB Chandigarh NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Chandigarh NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB GuwahatiRRB Guwahati NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Guwahati NTPC Level 6 Result Link
RRB Jammu and KashmirRRB Jammu and Kashmir NTPC Level 6 Result LinkRRB Jammu and Kashmir NTPC Level 6 Result Link

Qualifying Candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification process. For more details, check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

