RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the Level-6 exam held under the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the board at rrbcdg.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

Direct Link: Download RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022

How to Download RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): “(RESULT FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS)” 1. LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS 2. FOR PAY-LEVEL-6 POSTS Cut-off marks for selection.”

A PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Your RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the RRB NTPC Level 6 Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Qualifying Candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification process. For more details, check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.