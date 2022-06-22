RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) will release the answer keys of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay levels 5, 3, and 2 today, June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the railway recruitment exam can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key from the official website —rrbcdg.gov.in. “In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-2 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 22.06.2022 @ 17:00 Hrs to 27.06.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” reads the official notice.Also Read - COMEDK 2022 Answer Key to Release Today: Here's How to Download at comedk.org

The 2nd stage Computer Based Test for Pay Level 5, 3, and 2 was held from June 12 to 17, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022. Also Read - AP Intermediate Result 2022 (Today) Live Update : Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: Check Important Dates Here

Viewing and Raising of objections against the Questions, Options and Keys, and online fee payment: June 22, 2022, 17:00 hrs onwards

Closing of the Viewing of Question paper, Objection raising, and payment window: June 27, 2022 at 23:55 hrs

Know When, Where, and How to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key?

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key will be available on the official website given below Also Read - HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23

How to Check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Objection Fee to Raise Objections?

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Provisional Answer Key, questions and options. The last date to raise objections is June 27, 2022. As per the official notification, the prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

What’s Next If Objection Raised Against RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key is Found Correct?

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.