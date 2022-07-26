RRB NTPC Pay Level 2 and 5 Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) has released the e-call letter for the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for shortlisted candidates for Pay Levels 5 and 2. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Test E-Call Letter by visiting the regional website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. The CBTST for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 5 and 2 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held from August 12, 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions.Also Read - Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts Till July 30| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

"Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided in the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time, the default Language for typing will be ENGLISH," reads the official notice.

How to Download E-Call Letter RRB NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Pay Levels 5 and 2?

Go to the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link, “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC PAY LEVEL 2 & 5) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD E-CALL LETTER “Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as Roll Number, Registration Number, and date of birth.

Your RRB NTPC Pay Level 2 and 5 E- Call Letter 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the e-call letter from the direct link given below. For more details, check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board(RRB). Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process