RRB NTPC Exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the schedule for RRB NTPC second phase exam for CBT-1 on its official website. Notably, RRB NTPC second phase of exam for CBT-1 will be conducted from January 16, 2021 to January 30, 2021 across the country.

“For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on or before 06.01.2021,” the official notice said.

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link,” it further said.

Notice on RRB NTPC Exam CBT-1 second phase Schedule

A total of 27 lakh candidates are expected to appear for RRB NTPC second phase of exam for CBT-1.

RRB NTPC Exam Admit Card

You can download RRB NTPC 2nd phase CBT-1 exam admit cards four days prior to the exam date.

About RRB NTPC Exam

RRB is conducting exams for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

