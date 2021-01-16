RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB NTPC Phase 2 CBT from January 16- 30 for 27 lakh candidates at various centres across India. The phase 1 CBT had concluded on January 13. We have mentioned below the expected cut off for the RRB NTPC Exams 2021. Before that, please note RRB NTPC CBT consists 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates are tested based on three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. While 40 questions are based on General Awareness, 30 questions each are carried by Mathematics and General Intelligence sections. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021: Exam Dates Announced | Check Schedule & Other Details Here

Check below the expected cut-off section-wise (source: Times Now online portal)

1) General Awareness carried 40 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The expected cut off for this section is 20 – 28.

2) Mathematics had 30 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The expected cut off for this one is 18 – 25.

3) 30 questions were asked in the General Intelligence & Reasoning section. The expected cut off is 20- 26 for this section.

4) The overall cut off is expected to be in the 47 – 63 bracket.

PS: This is only an expected cut off and subject to change.

RRB NTPC Exams: Post and Vacancies

The RRB is conducting exams for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.