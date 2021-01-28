RRB NTPC Phase 3 2021 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC phase 3 admit card on its official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates are requested to visit the official website and download their RRB NTPC phase 3 admit card asap. Students must note that the RRB NTPC exam is slated to be held from January 31 to February 12 in online mode.

Check here steps to download RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB (as per your region)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘RRB NTPC admit card 2021’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials including your date of birth and registration number

Step 4: Your admit will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card

Here’s the direct link to download RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card

A total of 28 lakh students are expected to appear for the RRB NTPC phase 3 exam.

According to the RRB, necessary information is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application.

NOTE: It will be mandatory for students to carry RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit cards to the examination center or they may be denied entry.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Updates: Post and Vacancies

RRB is conducting exams for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.