RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card on the official websites of RRB. The RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam will be conducted from February 15, 2021, to March 03, 2021. The RRB NTPC Admit Cards are released four days prior to the exam. Around 1.20 crore candidates have reportedly applied for the RRB NTPC Examinations. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional Exam Date Released for CBT 1, Check Notice Here

Steps to download RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit card 2021 once it is out:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Download RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: You need to login. Enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: You will see an option of downloading the RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit card.

Step 5: Download your RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card.

RRB Additional Exam Date For Phase 4: The RRB has announced that an additional exam would be conducted on February 22 apart from the exam on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the regional official websites below:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB is conducting exams for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.