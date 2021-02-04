RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam dates. As per reports, in this phase, as many as 15 lakh candidates would be appearing for the NTPC Examinations between February 15, 2021 to March 3, 2021. The candidates must note that the exam date, city and schedule would be released on the regional RRB websites at 9 pm on February 5, 2021. RRB NTPC Phase 4 Admit Cards would be released from February 11 onwards. Also Read - Job Opening: West Central Railway To Recruit 561 Apprentice Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important details here: Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT-1 Phase 3 Exams To Begin from THIS DATE, CHECK THE DATE AND DETAILS HERE

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Details 1: As many as 1.20 crore candidates have reportedly applied for the RRB NTPC Examinations. Also Read - RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Check Exam Date, Centre, Admit Card For Phase 2 HERE | Direct Link

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Details 2: The board has already conducted two sessions of the examinations.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Details 3: The third phase of RRB NTPC CBT examinations is underway.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Details 4: The next batch of exams would begin from February 15.

Phase Exam Dates No. of Candidates

Phase 1 December 28, 2020 – January 13, 2021 (Exam Dates) 23 lakhs

Phase 2 January 16, 2021 – Janaury 30, 2021 (Exam Dates) 27 lakhs

Phase 3 January 31, 2021 – February 12, 2021 (Exam Dates) 28 lakhs

Phase 4 February 15, 2021 – March 3, 2021 (Exam Dates) 15 lakhs

As per the previous schedules, the exam date, city and travel pass would be released 10 days before the beginning of the examinations. The candidates who have applied and not yet appeared for the examinations can check if they would be appearing in Phase 4.

The candidates must note that the link would be activated only on the regional board’s website which would be participating in that phase. In case your name is not there, it only means that you would be appearing in the other phases.