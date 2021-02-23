RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam Date 2021 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The phase 5 exam is scheduled to be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the notification released on the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in. Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check General Science (GS) Questions with Answers

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has declared RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam Date 2021 today. Candidates can read the notification below. The RRB NTPC Phase 5 admit card will release on February 28, 2021.

Approximately 19 lakh candidates would appear for RRB NTPC Phase 5 Exam. Candidates appearing for the first stage CBT exam can access the web link for checking the examination city, date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC and ST candidates on all RRB websites. The link got activated today, February 23, 2021, at 5 pm.