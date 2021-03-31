The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the sixth phase of NTPC recruitment Computer-Based Test-I from tomorrow, April 1. The candidates who will be appearing for the examination must note that the admit card for some candidates has been released, while for the remaining candidates, it will be released soon. This year, a total of six lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the sixth phase of the exam. Also Read - RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam Date 2021 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in | Check Dates And Other Details Here

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held on on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8. To recall, the exam city and date intimation link were activated on March 22. With this link, candidates can check the date of their exam and the exam centre city. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Common Eligibility Test for Govt Jobs Recruitment Likely in September | Check Details Here

The admit card will be released four days prior to the exam date. As of now, the candidates whose exam is falling on April 1 and 3 has been released. Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Board Issues Exam Centre Notice For This State, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB of your region

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the notice board menu or CEN 01/2019 tab

Step 3: Click on the link that will read ‘RRB NTPC Phase- 4 hall ticket’

Step 4: Key in your registration number and password to log in

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout

Below, we have also mentioned the process via which the candidates can check the RRB NTPC exam city and date:

Visit the official website of RRB regions

Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates

Go to the ‘Notices’ section

Click on the link that reads ‘RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link’

Key in your login credentials

The exam center city and date will be displayed on the screen