New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment board (RRB) released the application status for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – under graduate and graduate posts on its official website on Monday.

Candidates can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. They can view the status of their applications under – (i) Provisionally Eligible and (ii) Rejected (along with reasons for rejection).

The RRB will also send an SMS and e-mail to the candidate's registered mobile number and email address provided in his/her application whose RRB NTPC application is rejected.

The link to check whether your application has been accepted or rejected will be available on the websites of RRBs from September 21-30.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC application status

The railway board will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment examination from December 15, 2020. The complete schedule of exam is yet to be released.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,40,640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level-1 posts.

Here’s how to check RRB NTPC application status step by step:

Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

Select the city

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The application status will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process.