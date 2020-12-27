RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: In a good news, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced an increase in the vacancies for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Kolkata Metro Railway. The posts for traffic assistant been increased to 160 from 87 as announced initially. Also Read - RRB Bhubaneswar Notifies NTPC Exam Date, City Intimation Time, CHECK Other Details Here

"The vacancies notified in the centralised employment notification CEN-01/2019 for the post of traffic assistant (Category No.8) of Metro Railway/ Kolkata under RRB Kolkata have been revised," the RRB said in its notification.

Candidates are advised that they visit the RRB Kolkata website at rrbkolkata.gov.in and check the official notification.

RRB NTPC Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 160

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Category wise vacancy details

UR: 65

SC: 24

ST: 12

OBC: 43

EWS: 16

The RRB NTPC is slated to be held from December 28 to January 13. The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier released RRB NTPC admit cards– also known as hall tickets– on its official regional websites. Students are requested to login on RRB website of their respective regions and download their NTPC admit cards asap.

The RRB NTPC Exam: Post and Vacancies

RRB would conduct an exam for the NTPC category to fill 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

Candidates can bookmark this page for all latest updates on RRN NTPC Exam 2020. We are constantly in touch with our sources to give you the latest information.