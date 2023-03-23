Home

RRB NTPC Result 2019 Declared For Level 5 Posts at rrbcdg.gov.in; Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Result 2019: Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Result by visiting the official website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chandigarh has declared the result for the 2019 RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Result 2019 for level 5 posts by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. “Based on their performance in CBTs (1&2) and CBTST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination, the candidates with the following roll numbers, arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit), have been provisionally empanelled for appointment in the following categories in Level-5,” RRB in an official notification said.

Candidates must note that the result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel/modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake.

How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2019 For Level 5 Posts?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): LEVEL-5 RESULT (Part Panel-1) Part Panel-1 for NTPC pay level-5 posts category nos. 3,4,5 & 6.” A new PDF file will open where registered candidates can check their names and roll number. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download RRB NTPC Result 2019 For Level 5 Posts: Link

The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for Documents Verification (3rd Round). Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.

