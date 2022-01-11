RRB NTPC Result 2021: The Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB NTPC Result 2021 on January 15, 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on rrbald.gov.in (official site of RRB Allahabad). To recall, the CBT 1 examination was held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.Also Read - RRB NTPC 2021 Answer Key Released | Steps To Download Answer Key And Important Details

The candidates must note that those who will qualify the CBT 1 examination will be eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. Also Read - Common Eligibility Test For Central Govt Jobs to Start From Early 2022, Centre Makes Big Announcement

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check their results:

Visit the official site of RRBs regional websites.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notification, the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Recruitment For Over 2.94 Lakh Posts in Railways Underway, Reveals Government

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.