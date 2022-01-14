RRB NTPC Result 2021 Released: Good news for candidates. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the exam result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams for certain regions. Candidates now can check their result on – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in. The result of other regions is likely to be announced by January 15. So far, the RRB NTPC Result 2021 has been released only for Siliguri, Muzaffarpur, Bilaspur and RRB Patna regions along with other regions.Also Read - RRB NTPC Result 2021 BIG Update: Results To Be Out On This Date, CBT 2 Exam Likely To Be Held in February

The candidates must note that the board has increased the total number of vacancies for the NTPC 2019 recruitment. As per the notification, vacancies for Ex-Serviceman have been revised to 10 per cent of the total vacancies as per extant provision.

As per updates, the exams were held between December 28, 2020 and Jul 31, 2021. The RRB on August 16 had released the exam answer key, question paper and candidate's response sheet. Moreover, the candidates were also provided the opportunity to raise objection against any responses between August 18 to 23, 2021.

Candidates must also note that the result is being released as per the Level. Total number of candidates shortlisted would be tallied later.

It should be noted that the recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. However, the score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

Along with the list of candidates, the RRB has also released the cut off for the shortlisted candidates. Over 32000 vacancies would be filled by means of this recruitment process. The shortlisted candidates would now have to appear for the examination – as and when the dates are announced. RRB NTPC Result 2021: Check region wise list of candidates

RRB NTPC Results 2021: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the designated link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Log in with your credentials and click on Submit.

Step 6: Your RRB NTPC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.