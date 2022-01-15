New Delhi: Good news for candidates. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)has released the exam result of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) exams. Candidates who applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam can now check their results on the region-wise official website of the boards. The candidates must note that the board has increased the total number of vacancies for the NTPC 2019 recruitment. As per the notification, vacancies for Ex-Servicemen have been revised to 10 per cent of the total vacancies as per extant provision.Also Read - RRB NTPC Result 2021 Released: Check Region Wise List Of Candidates, Steps to Download Scorecard

List of websites to check the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results

RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Bangalore – rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar – rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur – rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Bhopal – rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Chandigarh – rrbcdg.gov.in

RRBGorakhpur – rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri – rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Chennai – rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Thiruvananthapuram – rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The exams were held between December 28, 2020 and Jul 31, 2021. The RRB on August 16 had released the exam answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheet. Moreover, the candidates were also provided the opportunity to raise objection against any responses between August 18 to 23, 2021. Also Read - RRB NTPC Result 2021 BIG Update: Results To Be Out On This Date, CBT 2 Exam Likely To Be Held in February

Candidates must also note that the result is being released as per the Level. Total number of candidates shortlisted would be tallied later. Also Read - RRB Group D Recruitment Big Update: Exam Date Announced For Level 1 Post | Details Here

It should be noted that the recruitment exam is held in three phases — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) followed by an interview. However, the score of the first stage CBT is used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

Along with the list of candidates, the RRB has also released the cut off for the shortlisted candidates. Over 32000 vacancies would be filled by means of this recruitment process. The shortlisted candidates would now have to appear for the examination – as and when the dates are announced.

As per the updates, the cut-off for the post of Station master in the Siliguri regions is 79.70423 for General, 69.76048 for SC, 60.6759 for ST, 73.73972 for OBC and 69.59882 for EWS category.