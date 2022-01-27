RRB NTPC Results Row: After violence broke out in Bihar over results of RRB NTPC, the Indian Railways on Thursday issued an FAQ explaining its recruitment procedure and sought to allay any doubts over its process to choose candidates for its notified vacancies.Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: Railway Minister Assures To Address Grievances After Protesting Students Set Train on Fire In Bihar

It must be noted that a violence had erupted in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams which forced the national transporter to suspend its recruitment process and form a committee to address the issue.

The Railways said since 2018, the Railway Recruitment Boards have notified 2,83,747 vacancies and have given appointments to more than 1.32 lakh candidates.

“Recruitment of remaining vacancies is under process. RRBs have conducted computer-based tests (CBTs) for about four crore candidates in the last three-and-half years despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” the railway stated.

To address the questions over the two stages of the CBT, the national transporter said it was done to make the process fair.

“In case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large and are more than one crore, then it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with first being used to screen candidates and the second conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair,” the Railways said.

The national transporter also clarified that nowhere was it mentioned that seven lakh distinct candidates will get shortlisted for second stage CBT.

“Since the second stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of seven lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list,” it said.

“Finally, 35,281 distinct candidates will be selected and one candidate will be appointed against only one post depending upon merit and preference. Hence no post will remain vacant,” the FAQ stated.

It said that to address the issues raised by candidates, Railways has postponed the second stage CBT of NTPC and the first stage computer-based test of Level 1.

“A high-power committee comprising senior officials has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates regarding the results of first stage CBT of NTPC exam without affecting existing shortlisted candidates and introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019,” it said.

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at the email id: rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in.

(With inputs from PTI)