RRB NTPC Results Row: The Indian Railways on Tuesday said the job aspirants who were found involved in vandalism, unlawful activities while protesting in Patna and other places will be barred from getting recruited in railways. The strong warning from the Indian Railways comes a day after protesters squatted on tracks in several places in Bihar.Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 478 Trains Passing Through Delhi, UP And Bihar | Full List

“The Railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations and damaging Railway properties may face lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Thousands of RRB Exam Candidates Protest in Patna, Arrah; Block Railway Tracks For Over 5 Hours

The Railways further said, “Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway/government job. Videos of such activities will be examined…and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job.”

It must be noted that the job aspirants on Monday had squatted on tracks at different places in Bihar, including Patna, to protest alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

The protests that continued till late in the evening on Monday resulted in the cancellation of at least five long-distance trains originating from Patna. Moreover, the routes of some other trains were diverted as the youth blocked tracks at Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

In a statement, the Railways also cautioned that the aspirants should not come under the influence of elements which are trying to misguide them for their own “selfish ends”.

The controversy over the RRB NTPC Results 2021 erupted as many candidates claimed the screening process was designed to favour those with higher qualification, even in jobs that require lesser qualification.

For the NTPC exam, around 1.25 crore candidates had appeared and the results were declared earlier this month. The railways had earlier said that it was looking to fill 35,281 posts. Of these, 24,281 posts in 13 categories were open to graduates and 11,000 posts in six categories were for undergraduates. These thirteen categories were segregated into five groups based on the Seventh Central Pay Commission pay-scale levels (Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6).