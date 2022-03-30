RRB NTPC Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally declared the NTPC CBT 1 Revised Results 2021 on its official website—rrcb.gov.in. The RRB has announced the results for Ranchi, Secunderabad, and various Zone/Regions and activated the link for candidates to download their scorecards.

Besides, the Board has also released the revised results and cut-off marks for Level 2, Level 3, Level 5, and Level 6. Candidates can check the score card through these simple steps given below.

DIRECT LINK to DOWNLOAD RRB NTPC RESULT 2022

The board has declared the result for RRB regions such as RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Bhubhaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu – Srinagar, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhopal, RRB Malda RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Download RRB NTPC Result 2021-22

Step 1: Visit the official website — rrcb.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates will find the result link ‘CEN No.01/2019 (NTPC) -Click for Updates/Results of CBT-1, Candidates shortlisted for CBT-2’

Step 3: Click on ‘2 – Link to view the scorecard of 1st stage CBT (Live from 30.03.2022). CEN No. 01/2019 (NTPC posts)’

Step 4: Download RRB Results 2022.