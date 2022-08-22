RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam Latest Update: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for the 2019 RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test exam for the first shift will be held on August 27, 2022. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC exam city slip by visiting the official website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

Earlier, the Board conducted the computer-based typing skill test exam on August 12. However, the exam for the first shift was cancelled due to technical reasons. "The Re-exam for the candidates who attended the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12.08.2022 is now scheduled to be held on 27.08.2022," RRB in an official notification said.

Candidates can check the steps and a direct link to download the exam city slip.

Direct Link: Download RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam City Slip

How to Download RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) “Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test” (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I canceled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth and click on the login option. Your RRB NTPC Computer-Based- Typing Skill Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.