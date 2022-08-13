RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam Latest Update: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) on August 12, 2022. However, the Board has cancelled the computer-based typing skill test exam for the first shift due to technical reasons. Those who have appeared for the recruitment exam check the notification by visiting the official website of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Schedule Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Examination Begins From August 26

“The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 stands canceled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidate who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly,” reads the official notification. The date and time of the Re-exam will be notified in due course. Also Read - RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at rrbcdg.gov.in| Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on the website 10 days prior to the date of examination. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 102 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Last Date, Notification Here