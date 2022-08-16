RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam Latest Update: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the re-exam schedule for the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill Test for the 2019 RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). As per the official notification, the RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test exam for the first shift will be held on August 27, 2022. Candidates check the notification by visiting the official website of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Begins on Aug 30; Here's How to Fill Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in

Earlier, the Board conducted the computer-based typing skill test exam on August 12. However, the exam for the first shift was cancelled due to technical reasons. "The Re-exam for the candidates who attended the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12.08.2022 is now scheduled to be held on 27.08.2022," reads the official notification.

RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Exam City Slip

The link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on the website by August 19, 2022. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Tests (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.

RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test Admit Card

The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and the date intimation link. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process.