RRB Paramedical Result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the results of RRB Paramedical Exam on the official website. Candidates from Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Siliguri, Bhopal, Ajmer, Patna, Mumbai, and other regions are requested to check their result, scorecard, and cut-off on rrbcdg.gov.in.

Here’s How to Check RRB Paramedical Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘RRB Paramedical Result CBT 1 Result.’

Step 3: A pdf format file will open. Check your roll number.

Step 4: Now download and take a print out of the result for future use.